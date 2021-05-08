Key Financial Inc Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 726 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the quarter. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VCR. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VCR traded up $3.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $312.49. 70,017 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,427. The company’s 50-day moving average is $304.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $281.20. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1 year low of $167.91 and a 1 year high of $316.49.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

