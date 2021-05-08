Garner Asset Management Corp Reduces Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Garner Asset Management Corp cut its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,054 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 695 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 6,540.0% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 664 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Corning during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Corning during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Corning during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new stake in Corning during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 74.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GLW shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Corning from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.80.

In other Corning news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 146,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total transaction of $5,533,778.46. Also, Director Roger W. Jr. Ferguson bought 1,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.30 per share, for a total transaction of $59,977.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,977.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 70,521,807 shares of company stock worth $3,066,001,063. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE GLW traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.00. 3,285,230 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,698,804. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $39.16 billion, a PE ratio of 230.00, a PEG ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.64. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $18.82 and a 12 month high of $46.82.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Corning had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 11.50%. Corning’s revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.55%.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

