Key Financial Inc Takes Position in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 383.3% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Ossiam grew its stake in Royal Gold by 1,031.0% in the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RGLD shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Royal Gold from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Royal Gold from $143.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Royal Gold from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Royal Gold from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Royal Gold from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Gold has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.78.

RGLD stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $119.95. The company had a trading volume of 369,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,941. The company has a quick ratio of 8.06, a current ratio of 8.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $111.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.75. Royal Gold, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.32 and a fifty-two week high of $147.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of 33.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.68.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 44.76%. Research analysts predict that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.58%.

In other news, VP Randy Shefman sold 900 shares of Royal Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.19, for a total transaction of $98,271.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $675,667.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

