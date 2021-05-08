Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) SVP Sells $6,156,643.00 in Stock

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 44,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total transaction of $6,156,643.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 85,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,657,467. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE:DGX opened at $138.95 on Friday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $103.26 and a 12-month high of $140.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $129.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.50.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by ($0.01). Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 10.95 EPS for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 4th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to buy up to 6.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DGX. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $137.00 target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $151.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. UBS Group raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.00.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FAI Wealth Management raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 0.4% in the first quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 22,324 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,865,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,691 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 2.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,275 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,410 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 29,291 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,491,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 85.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

