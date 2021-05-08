Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Major Shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II Sells 23,992 Shares

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 23,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.39, for a total value of $6,823,084.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $407,530.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Ernest C. Garcia II also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 28th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of Carvana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.24, for a total value of $14,762,000.00.

On Friday, April 16th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of Carvana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.73, for a total value of $13,736,500.00.

Shares of CVNA opened at $247.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.69 billion, a PE ratio of -90.77 and a beta of 2.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $272.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $260.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Carvana Co. has a 1 year low of $83.10 and a 1 year high of $323.39.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.24. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 43.19% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.18) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Carvana during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,445,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Carvana during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Carvana by 65,875.0% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 2,635 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Carvana by 254.9% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Carvana in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,442,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Carvana from $214.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Carvana from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Carvana from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $420.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James began coverage on Carvana in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on Carvana from $290.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.00.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

