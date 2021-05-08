Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) Price Target Increased to $60.00 by Analysts at Truist

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) had its price target lifted by Truist from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Builders FirstSource from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. B. Riley upped their price target on Builders FirstSource from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $53.33.

Shares of NASDAQ BLDR traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.36. The stock had a trading volume of 3,075,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,154,420. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.77 and a beta of 2.65. Builders FirstSource has a fifty-two week low of $14.29 and a fifty-two week high of $52.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.25.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 2.76%. Builders FirstSource’s revenue for the quarter was up 133.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Timothy D. Johnson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total value of $443,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $684,405.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jami Lynn Coulter sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total transaction of $222,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,014,760.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Builders FirstSource by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,239,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,588,000 after buying an additional 293,001 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 156,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,379,000 after acquiring an additional 29,200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Builders FirstSource by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 53,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in Builders FirstSource by 121.9% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 421,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,215,000 after purchasing an additional 231,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 589.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 54,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 46,802 shares during the period. 95.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West.

