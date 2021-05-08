JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Evonik Industries (OTCMKTS:EVKIF)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Evonik Industries (OTCMKTS:EVKIF) in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. DZ Bank lowered Evonik Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Monday, March 8th. UBS Group restated a sell rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group restated an underperform rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a buy rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get Evonik Industries alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:EVKIF remained flat at $$35.89 during midday trading on Friday. Evonik Industries has a twelve month low of $22.00 and a twelve month high of $37.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.54 and its 200 day moving average is $32.42.

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

Read More: What Is an EV Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Evonik Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evonik Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.