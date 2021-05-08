Cineplex (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) Given New $11.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Cineplex (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

CPXGF has been the topic of several other reports. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Cineplex from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Cineplex from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. National Bank Financial raised Cineplex from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Cineplex from $8.50 to $10.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Cineplex from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Cineplex currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.31.

Get Cineplex alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:CPXGF traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.10. 10,210 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,535. Cineplex has a 12 month low of $3.30 and a 12 month high of $18.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.36.

Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.

Read More: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Cineplex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cineplex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.