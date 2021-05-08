Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) Receives “Buy” Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reissued their buy rating on shares of Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) in a research note released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Oppenheimer currently has a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Provention Bio from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a $10.00 price target (down from $25.00) on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Provention Bio from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Chardan Capital lowered their price target on shares of Provention Bio from $35.00 to $22.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Provention Bio currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.36.

Get Provention Bio alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PRVB traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.14. The company had a trading volume of 696,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,291,632. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.54. Provention Bio has a fifty-two week low of $6.36 and a fifty-two week high of $20.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $452.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 3.34.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.04). Sell-side analysts predict that Provention Bio will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Provention Bio by 66.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Provention Bio by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 7,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Provention Bio by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,918 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Provention Bio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Provention Bio by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,272 shares during the period. 39.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Provention Bio

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, an oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-3279, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of lupus; PRV-101, a coxsackie virus B (CVB) vaccine for the prevention of acute CVB infections and onset of T1D; and PRV-015, which is in phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease.

Further Reading: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for Provention Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provention Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.