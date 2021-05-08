Stelco (OTCMKTS:STZHF) Given New $46.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Stelco (OTCMKTS:STZHF) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $34.00 to $46.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on STZHF. Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of Stelco from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Stelco from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Stelco from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Stelco from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Stelco from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.90.

Shares of Stelco stock traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.72. The company had a trading volume of 10,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,582. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.13. Stelco has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $31.07.

Stelco Holdings Inc produces and sells various steel products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides flat-rolled value-added steel, including coated, pre-painted, cold-rolled, and hot-rolled steel products, as well as pig iron and metallurgical coke. It sells its products to customers in the appliance, automotive, energy, construction, pipe, and tube industries, as well as to various steel service centers.

