Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Poseida Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing therapeutics for high unmet medical needs. The company is developing a pipeline of solutions for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumors, as well as vivo programs for liver-directed gene therapies for rare diseases. In addition, it offers CAR-T therapies for the treatment for cancer. Poseida Therapeutics Inc. is based in San Diego, California. “

Get Poseida Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of PSTX stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.66. 76,157 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 350,055. The company has a market cap of $538.07 million and a P/E ratio of -1.26. Poseida Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $7.63 and a 12 month high of $17.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.99.

Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.11. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Poseida Therapeutics will post -3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Matthew A. Spear sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.44, for a total value of $33,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,693.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Eric Ostertag sold 133,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $1,331,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,315,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 282,864 shares of company stock valued at $2,758,867. 19.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Poseida Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Regent Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Poseida Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 41.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Poseida Therapeutics

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company is developing P-BCMA-101, an autologous chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR-T) targeting B cell maturation antigen that is in Phase II clinical trial; P-PSMA-101, an autologous CAR-T product candidate for the treatment of patients with metastatic castrate resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) is in Phase I clinical trials; P-BCMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate to treat relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma patients; P-MUC1C-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for multiple solid tumor indications; and P-PSMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for treating mCRPC.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Poseida Therapeutics (PSTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Poseida Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Poseida Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.