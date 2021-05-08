Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $3.50 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Odonate Therapeutics, LLC is a pharmaceutical company. It engaged in the development of therapeutics to improve and extend the lives of patients with cancer. The company focused on the development of tesetaxel, a novel chemotherapy agent. It has completed Phase-II studies in patients with metastatic breast cancer. Odonate Therapeutics, LLC is based in SAN DIEGO, United States. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on ODT. Cowen lowered shares of Odonate Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Odonate Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Odonate Therapeutics from $11.00 to $4.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Lifesci Capital lowered shares of Odonate Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.38.

NASDAQ:ODT traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.14. 576,693 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,261,827. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.62 and a 200 day moving average of $14.96. Odonate Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $46.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.22 million, a P/E ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 0.66.

Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.09). As a group, analysts forecast that Odonate Therapeutics will post -3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ODT. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in Odonate Therapeutics by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Odonate Therapeutics by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Odonate Therapeutics by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Odonate Therapeutics by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Odonate Therapeutics by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 61,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares during the last quarter. 96.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of therapeutics that improves and extends the lives of patients with cancer. It focuses on the development of tesetaxel, a novel chemotherapy agent that belongs to a class of drugs known as taxanes, which are used in the treatment of cancer.

