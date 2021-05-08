Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) Given a €5.00 Price Target by Morgan Stanley Analysts

Morgan Stanley set a €5.00 ($5.88) price objective on Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) in a report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on NOKIA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.80 ($4.47) target price on shares of Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. UBS Group set a €4.40 ($5.18) target price on shares of Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a €3.65 ($4.29) target price on shares of Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €4.80 ($5.65) target price on shares of Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays set a €3.80 ($4.47) target price on shares of Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €4.18 ($4.92).

Nokia Oyj has a 1 year low of €3.81 ($4.48) and a 1 year high of €5.95 ($7.00).

Nokia Oyj is a Finland-based company engaged in the network and Internet protocol (IP) infrastructure, software, and related services market. The Company’s businesses include Nokia Networks and Nokia Technologies. The Company’s segments include Ultra Broadband Networks, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies.

