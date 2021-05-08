Royal Bank of Canada Increases Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) Price Target to $45.00

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $44.00 to $45.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CNQ. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Tudor Pickering restated a buy rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.67.

CNQ stock traded up $1.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.36. The company had a trading volume of 4,233,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,673,817. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $40.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.44 and a beta of 1.90. Canadian Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $14.85 and a fifty-two week high of $34.46.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a negative return on equity of 1.74% and a negative net margin of 3.03%. On average, analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were issued a $0.3712 dividend. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 57.71%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 29.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 674,844 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $18,558,000 after buying an additional 152,046 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 18.7% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,740 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 51,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,231,000 after buying an additional 6,320 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $268,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 68,506 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,648,000 after buying an additional 3,352 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

