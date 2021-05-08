Ziegler Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,359 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 236,423 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $8,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MGM. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in MGM Resorts International by 58,288,970.0% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,828,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,669,000 after acquiring an additional 5,828,897 shares in the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $177,891,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $160,286,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 63.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,763,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,110,000 after buying an additional 2,613,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,208,000. 63.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 2,168,852 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.24, for a total transaction of $80,768,048.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,731.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Todd Meinert sold 8,129 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total transaction of $289,148.53. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $295,231. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,371,793 shares of company stock valued at $88,773,437. Insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International stock opened at $39.92 on Friday. MGM Resorts International has a 1-year low of $11.77 and a 1-year high of $42.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.99.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.18. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 20.81% and a negative return on equity of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post -4.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $0.002 dividend. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is 1.30%.

Several research firms have commented on MGM. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. MGM Resorts International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.06.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

