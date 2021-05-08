Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Decreases Position in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP cut its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 517 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 46 shares during the quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 48 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. 86.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WTM opened at $1,237.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,165.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,067.58. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $752.10 and a 1-year high of $1,267.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.90 and a beta of 0.58.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $24.73 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $46.30 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th.

In other news, Director Morgan W. Davis sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,133.28, for a total transaction of $1,699,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,713,789.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

White Mountains Insurance Group Company Profile

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

