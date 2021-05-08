Vigilare Wealth Management Invests $218,000 in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,469 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $251,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 573 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 932 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,304,000. Finally, Old Port Advisors grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 6,554 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MU. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Cascend Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.74.

MU stock opened at $85.98 on Friday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.25 and a 12 month high of $96.96. The firm has a market cap of $96.42 billion, a PE ratio of 32.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total transaction of $427,627.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 303,252 shares in the company, valued at $26,019,021.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 25,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.31, for a total transaction of $2,341,054.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 155,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,466,969.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,507 shares of company stock worth $6,055,125 in the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Recommended Story: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.