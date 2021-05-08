Performant Financial (PFMT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 13th.

Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The business services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. Performant Financial had a negative net margin of 13.51% and a positive return on equity of 9.54%. The business had revenue of $40.04 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Performant Financial to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Performant Financial stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.08. 262,847 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,626,915. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.33 and a beta of -0.79. Performant Financial has a 52-week low of $0.54 and a 52-week high of $3.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.35.

In other Performant Financial news, major shareholder Parthenon Dcs Holdings, Llc sold 997,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.37, for a total value of $2,363,819.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,503,486 shares in the company, valued at $29,633,261.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 13.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Performant Financial

Performant Financial Corporation provides technology-enabled audit, recovery, outsource customer, and related analytics services in the United States. The company offers recovery services to the clients in Federal guaranteed student loan program and private institutions; identifies and tracks defaulted borrowers across its clients' portfolios of student loans; rehabilitates and recovers past due student loans; provides tax recovery services to federal, state and municipal agencies; recovers government debt for various federal agencies; and offers audit and recovery services to identify improper healthcare payments for public and private healthcare clients.

