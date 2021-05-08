The ONE Group Hospitality (STKS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

The ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 11th. Analysts expect The ONE Group Hospitality to post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter.

The ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 19th. The restaurant operator reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02. The company had revenue of $44.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.50 million. The ONE Group Hospitality had a net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 6.58%. On average, analysts expect The ONE Group Hospitality to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of STKS stock traded up $0.24 on Friday, reaching $9.63. 155,030 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,744. The company has a market cap of $289.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.62 and a 200-day moving average of $4.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The ONE Group Hospitality has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $10.90.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on STKS. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of The ONE Group Hospitality from $4.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of The ONE Group Hospitality from $3.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of The ONE Group Hospitality from $4.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The ONE Group Hospitality from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.56.

The ONE Group Hospitality Company Profile

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, and licenses restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.

