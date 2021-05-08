Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 19.15%. Schweitzer-Mauduit International updated its FY 2021 guidance to 3.750-4.050 EPS.

NYSE SWM traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.89. 106,587 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 184,887. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Schweitzer-Mauduit International has a fifty-two week low of $24.84 and a fifty-two week high of $50.78.

Get Schweitzer-Mauduit International alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.58%.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered solutions and advanced materials for various industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Advanced Materials & Structures and Engineered Papers. The Advanced Materials & Structures segment manufactures and sells resin-based rolled goods, such as nets, films, and meltblown materials for filtration, transportation, construction and infrastructure, medical, and industrial end-markets.

Read More: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for Schweitzer-Mauduit International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schweitzer-Mauduit International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.