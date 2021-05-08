Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 27.180-27.180 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.24 billion-$15.24 billion.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Nintendo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $62.77.

Shares of NTDOY stock traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $68.99. 1,236,231 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 495,619. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.70. Nintendo has a fifty-two week low of $50.43 and a fifty-two week high of $82.55.

Nintendo Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes electronic entertainment products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. It offers video game platforms, playing cards, Karuta, and other products; and handheld and home console hardware systems and related software.

