Xeris Pharmaceuticals (XERS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 13th. Analysts expect Xeris Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.31) per share for the quarter.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.02). Xeris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,037.97% and a negative return on equity of 435.27%. The business had revenue of $7.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.19 million. On average, analysts expect Xeris Pharmaceuticals to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,156,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,472,383. The company has a market cap of $194.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 6.65, a current ratio of 6.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.96. Xeris Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.45 and a 52-week high of $7.94.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 13th.

In other Xeris Pharmaceuticals news, insider Steven Prestrelski sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.07, for a total value of $40,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 496,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,022,073.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ready-to-use injectable and infusible drug formulations. Its proprietary XeriSol and XeriJect formulation technology platforms allow for the subcutaneous and intramuscular delivery of highly-concentrated, ready-to-use formulations of peptides, small molecules, and proteins using commercially available syringes, auto-injectors, multi-dose pens, and infusion pumps.

