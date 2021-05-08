Garner Asset Management Corp Sells 1,039 Shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR)

Garner Asset Management Corp lowered its position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,039 shares during the quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust were worth $738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EFR. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 60,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 328.5% in the 4th quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 96,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 74,288 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:EFR traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.05. The company had a trading volume of 109,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,634. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.24. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a one year low of $10.41 and a one year high of $14.20.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.55%.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

