Garner Asset Management Corp Has $974,000 Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Garner Asset Management Corp lowered its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 398 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Chevron were worth $974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co grew its holdings in Chevron by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the first quarter worth $50,000. 62.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chevron alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. DZ Bank raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Chevron in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Chevron from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Chevron from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Chevron from $105.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Chevron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.44.

Shares of NYSE CVX traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $110.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,273,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,622,534. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.26. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.16 and a fifty-two week high of $112.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $104.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.09. The company has a market cap of $212.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.92, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The firm had revenue of $32.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.