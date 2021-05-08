Garner Asset Management Corp Cuts Position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT)

Garner Asset Management Corp lessened its holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) by 4.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 46,015 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust were worth $649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 63.0% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,760 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 97,833 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,238 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,255 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 2,067 shares during the last quarter.

Get Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EFT traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.29. 69,816 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 124,409. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.61. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a 52-week low of $10.65 and a 52-week high of $14.38.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.061 per share. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in fixed income securities operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans.

Featured Article: Momentum Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.