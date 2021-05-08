Key Financial Inc Buys Shares of 2,500 Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Franco-Nevada during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Franco-Nevada by 63.3% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Franco-Nevada during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Franco-Nevada during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. increased its stake in Franco-Nevada by 68.1% during the fourth quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FNV stock traded up $1.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $147.88. The stock had a trading volume of 605,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 694,727. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.25 billion, a PE ratio of 106.39, a PEG ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.48. Franco-Nevada Co. has a twelve month low of $105.62 and a twelve month high of $166.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $133.55 and its 200 day moving average is $128.35.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 26.99%. On average, research analysts expect that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FNV. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $251.50 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada to $204.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.33.

Franco-Nevada Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

