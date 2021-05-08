Key Financial Inc Purchases 25 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Key Financial Inc grew its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 291 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the quarter. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $602,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,964 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,215,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the period. Brave Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 2.4% during the first quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,706 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,598,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $2,214,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $238,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Alphabet by 5,763.0% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 49,660 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $86,998,000 after buying an additional 48,813 shares during the last quarter. 31.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GOOG shares. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 12th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,953.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,794.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,495.63.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,152.94, for a total transaction of $64,588.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,079,740.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,068.50, for a total transaction of $6,205,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,976,854.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 23,219 shares of company stock worth $50,690,215. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded up $17.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2,398.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,163,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,549,018. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2,224.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,944.23. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,323.91 and a one year high of $2,452.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

