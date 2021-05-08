Vigilare Wealth Management Acquires New Shares in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,529 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,028 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,862 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,739,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,810 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 30,221 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,747,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. 67.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NASDAQ AMD opened at $78.81 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.42 and a 1 year high of $99.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.76 billion, a PE ratio of 106.50, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $80.48 and its 200 day moving average is $85.76.
In related news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.97, for a total value of $163,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,728,965.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 63,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $4,917,432.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 538,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,968,446. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 280,727 shares of company stock worth $23,028,286. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Summit Insights cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.63.
About Advanced Micro Devices
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.
