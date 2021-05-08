Vigilare Wealth Management Acquires New Shares in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,529 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,028 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,862 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,739,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,810 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 30,221 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,747,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. 67.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AMD opened at $78.81 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.42 and a 1 year high of $99.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.76 billion, a PE ratio of 106.50, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $80.48 and its 200 day moving average is $85.76.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 10.17%. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 92.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.97, for a total value of $163,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,728,965.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 63,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $4,917,432.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 538,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,968,446. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 280,727 shares of company stock worth $23,028,286. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Summit Insights cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.63.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

