Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Bought by TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,043 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 73.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $60.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.32. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $26.56 and a 12-month high of $60.23.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.52. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 11.11%. The company had revenue of $22.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post -3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 46.96%.

MPC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $40.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.20.

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

