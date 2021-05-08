TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 19.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 274 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $93,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TWLO. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Twilio by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,314,464 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,460,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525,951 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at $443,871,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Twilio by 159.0% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,530,372 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $518,031,000 after purchasing an additional 939,568 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Twilio during the 4th quarter worth $291,337,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Twilio by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,016,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,713,552,000 after buying an additional 676,385 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.60, for a total transaction of $21,364,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Chee Chew sold 1,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.88, for a total value of $723,775.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 207,884 shares of company stock valued at $81,405,605. 6.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TWLO. Macquarie increased their price target on Twilio from $420.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Twilio from $385.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Twilio from $370.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Twilio from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Twilio from $440.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Twilio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $451.50.

Shares of NYSE:TWLO opened at $307.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 10.94 and a quick ratio of 10.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.15 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $359.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $351.66. Twilio Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $165.11 and a fifty-two week high of $457.30.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.63. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 26.01%. As a group, research analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

