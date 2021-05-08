Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Has $1.69 Million Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHG. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,582,000. Sage Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,194,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $802,000. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,785,000 after buying an additional 7,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,666,000.

Shares of SCHG stock opened at $137.49 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $89.33 and a twelve month high of $142.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.63.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

