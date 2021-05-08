Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ) by 40.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,675 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF were worth $1,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 24,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter.

Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF stock opened at $61.85 on Friday. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a 12-month low of $37.01 and a 12-month high of $81.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.33.

