Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Stock Position Lifted by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,809 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 667 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VOE. Betterment LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 9,275,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,356,000 after purchasing an additional 280,130 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,895,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,363,000 after purchasing an additional 180,058 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $299,973,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,577,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,696,000 after buying an additional 230,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,537,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,899,000 after buying an additional 38,804 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VOE opened at $144.86 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $137.86 and a 200-day moving average of $124.53. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $81.92 and a 52 week high of $144.92.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

