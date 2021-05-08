Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Has $1.44 Million Stock Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 227 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $1,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 146,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,377,000 after buying an additional 9,965 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 141,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,122,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 34,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Finally, F&V Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 197,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,956,000 after acquiring an additional 5,280 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, SVP Jennifer L. Weber purchased 5,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.40 per share, for a total transaction of $297,548.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 69,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,047,178.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 43,711 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total value of $2,421,589.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 215,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,916,152.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ADM stock opened at $67.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.64. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52-week low of $33.01 and a 52-week high of $67.34. The company has a market capitalization of $37.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.68 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.82.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $18.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.13 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 2.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.68%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $53.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.31.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

