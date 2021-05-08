Mechanics Bank Trust Department Buys 476 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department raised its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,986 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Target were worth $988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in Target in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Target in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Target in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Target in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 61.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 173 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Christina Hennington sold 1,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $338,916.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,249 shares in the company, valued at $4,620,567. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Katie M. Boylan sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.12, for a total value of $324,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,239,154.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,510 shares of company stock worth $8,002,521. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TGT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Target from $194.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Cowen upped their target price on Target from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Guggenheim upgraded Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Target from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.35.

Target stock opened at $214.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $106.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $114.12 and a 52 week high of $215.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $202.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $183.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.13. Target had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 4.31%. The firm had revenue of $28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Target Co. will post 9.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Target’s payout ratio is currently 42.57%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

