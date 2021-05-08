Capital Planning Advisors LLC Has $211,000 Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Capital Planning Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 79.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,285 shares during the period. Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Chandler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1,005.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 221 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 127.6% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 223 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 79.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho started coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.53.

NASDAQ ADP opened at $194.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $190.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.31 and a 52 week high of $197.28. The company has a market capitalization of $82.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.07. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 17.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.84%.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.72, for a total transaction of $94,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,658,741.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Stuart Sackman sold 576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $106,560.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,295,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

