TCF National Bank Raises Position in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

TCF National Bank raised its holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,553 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. TCF National Bank’s holdings in International Paper were worth $1,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in International Paper in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in International Paper in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in International Paper in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in International Paper in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 81.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:IP opened at $61.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.31 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. International Paper has a fifty-two week low of $29.76 and a fifty-two week high of $61.79.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that International Paper will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

IP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of International Paper in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of International Paper from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of International Paper from $49.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of International Paper from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.22.

In other International Paper news, SVP Gregory T. Wanta sold 7,500 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total transaction of $409,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 18,222 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total transaction of $875,202.66. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

