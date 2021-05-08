Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Sold by TCF National Bank

TCF National Bank lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 108 shares during the period. TCF National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VGT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,396,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,201,604,000 after purchasing an additional 304,688 shares in the last quarter. Marks Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,146,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 73.3% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 172,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,097,000 after acquiring an additional 73,021 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 88.0% in the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 150,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,296,000 after acquiring an additional 70,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 483.7% in the fourth quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 61,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,628,000 after acquiring an additional 50,659 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VGT opened at $372.50 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $238.58 and a 1-year high of $388.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $371.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $352.75.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

