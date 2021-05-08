Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Sold by TCF National Bank

TCF National Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,505 shares during the quarter. TCF National Bank’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Prudential Financial by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 121,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,458,000 after purchasing an additional 9,155 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 143,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 37,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after purchasing an additional 4,534 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

PRU stock opened at $105.95 on Friday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.52 and a twelve month high of $105.98. The company has a market cap of $41.89 billion, a PE ratio of -294.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $1.36. Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.06% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.82 EPS for the current year.

Prudential Financial announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 4th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $470,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Wendy Elizabeth Jones acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $80.98 per share, with a total value of $80,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $80,980. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 42,485 shares of company stock valued at $3,876,812 in the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PRU. TheStreet raised Prudential Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup increased their target price on Prudential Financial from $83.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Prudential Financial from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.69.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

