TCF National Bank Decreases Holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO)

TCF National Bank decreased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 409 shares during the period. TCF National Bank owned 0.11% of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF worth $1,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IVOO. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $94,885,000. Gateway Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,810,000. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 656.4% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,727,000 after acquiring an additional 15,215 shares during the period. EQ LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,548,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 118.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,620,000 after acquiring an additional 9,137 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IVOO opened at $187.04 on Friday. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a 1-year low of $101.03 and a 1-year high of $187.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $180.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.62.

