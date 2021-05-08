Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) PT Raised to $117.00 at Raymond James

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) had its price objective raised by analysts at Raymond James from $111.00 to $117.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.52% from the stock’s previous close.

RSG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Republic Services from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Republic Services from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Bank of America lowered Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Republic Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.00.

Shares of RSG opened at $110.88 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Republic Services has a 52-week low of $77.80 and a 52-week high of $112.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.42. The company has a market capitalization of $35.37 billion, a PE ratio of 34.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.64.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 13.59%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Republic Services will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

In other Republic Services news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. purchased 10,055 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $99.44 per share, for a total transaction of $999,869.20. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 108,812,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,820,322,358.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,752,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $457,693,000 after acquiring an additional 583,293 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,887,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $374,339,000 after purchasing an additional 50,881 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA increased its position in Republic Services by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 2,865,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $275,921,000 after purchasing an additional 125,911 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,205,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Republic Services by 28.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,059,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $204,610,000 after buying an additional 452,156 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.78% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

