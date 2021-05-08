Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) PT Raised to $117.00 at Raymond James

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) had its price objective raised by analysts at Raymond James from $111.00 to $117.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.52% from the stock’s previous close.
RSG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Republic Services from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Republic Services from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Bank of America lowered Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Republic Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.00.
Shares of RSG opened at $110.88 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Republic Services has a 52-week low of $77.80 and a 52-week high of $112.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.42. The company has a market capitalization of $35.37 billion, a PE ratio of 34.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.64.
In other Republic Services news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. purchased 10,055 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $99.44 per share, for a total transaction of $999,869.20. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 108,812,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,820,322,358.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,752,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $457,693,000 after acquiring an additional 583,293 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,887,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $374,339,000 after purchasing an additional 50,881 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA increased its position in Republic Services by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 2,865,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $275,921,000 after purchasing an additional 125,911 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,205,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Republic Services by 28.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,059,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $204,610,000 after buying an additional 452,156 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.78% of the company’s stock.
About Republic Services
Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.
