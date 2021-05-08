BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.000-4.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.80 billion-$15.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.94 billion.BorgWarner also updated its FY21 guidance to $4.00-$4.35 EPS.

Shares of NYSE BWA opened at $53.80 on Friday. BorgWarner has a 52 week low of $25.17 and a 52 week high of $53.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a PE ratio of 30.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.66.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.29. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 75.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that BorgWarner will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is presently 16.46%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet raised BorgWarner from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.25.

In related news, VP Volker Weng sold 2,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.91, for a total transaction of $139,463.43. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

