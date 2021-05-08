BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.000-4.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.80 billion-$15.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.94 billion.BorgWarner also updated its FY21 guidance to $4.00-$4.35 EPS.
Shares of NYSE BWA opened at $53.80 on Friday. BorgWarner has a 52 week low of $25.17 and a 52 week high of $53.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a PE ratio of 30.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.66.
BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.29. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 75.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that BorgWarner will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet raised BorgWarner from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.25.
In related news, VP Volker Weng sold 2,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.91, for a total transaction of $139,463.43. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.
BorgWarner Company Profile
BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.
