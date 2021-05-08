Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) CMO Ryan M. Scott Sells 459 Shares

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 459 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.15, for a total transaction of $89,114.85. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 832 shares in the company, valued at $161,532.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ ETSY opened at $165.51 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $188.16. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.95, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.66. Etsy, Inc. has a one year low of $69.35 and a one year high of $251.86.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. Etsy had a return on equity of 46.30% and a net margin of 16.83%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Etsy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Etsy in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Etsy in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Associated Banc Corp raised its holdings in Etsy by 450.0% in the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Etsy during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ETSY. Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of Etsy from $224.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday. Truist cut their price objective on shares of Etsy from $224.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Etsy from $215.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Etsy from $167.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Etsy from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Etsy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $218.36.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

