Luke E. Sims Sells 5,000 Shares of Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF) Stock

Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF) CEO Luke E. Sims sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.73, for a total value of $43,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 305,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,665,015.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSEAMERICAN GRF opened at $8.78 on Friday. Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.30 and a twelve month high of $8.99.

Eagle Capital Growth Fund Company Profile

Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity mutual fund launched and managed by Sims Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It makes its investments in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P 500 Index.

