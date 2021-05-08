Energy Transfer LP (ET) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 on May 19th

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.153 per share by the pipeline company on Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

Energy Transfer has decreased its dividend payment by 7.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Energy Transfer has a dividend payout ratio of 54.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Energy Transfer to earn $1.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.61 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.9%.

Shares of NYSE:ET opened at $9.84 on Friday. Energy Transfer has a 12-month low of $4.98 and a 12-month high of $10.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.40 and a beta of 2.54.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.95. Energy Transfer had a positive return on equity of 8.23% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. The company had revenue of $17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share. Energy Transfer’s revenue was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Energy Transfer will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Energy Transfer presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.73.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,340 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

