Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Price Target Increased to $300.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $290.00 to $300.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the software giant’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on MSFT. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays raised their target price on Microsoft from $269.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Bank of America raised their target price on Microsoft from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Microsoft from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Microsoft from $260.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $286.80.

MSFT opened at $252.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.79, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. Microsoft has a 1 year low of $175.68 and a 1 year high of $263.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $248.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.65.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

In related news, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $236.80 per share, with a total value of $1,018,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,190,156.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,697,996,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 69,099,798 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $15,369,178,000 after acquiring an additional 8,865,366 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 5,330.8% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 5,357,196 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $18,791,000 after acquiring an additional 5,258,551 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 60,306,979 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,413,478,000 after acquiring an additional 4,140,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 11,838,092 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,633,028,000 after acquiring an additional 3,581,072 shares in the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

