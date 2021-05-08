Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) Releases Earnings Results

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of $912.16 million for the quarter. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL had a net margin of 18.43% and a return on equity of 16.92%.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.56. The company had a trading volume of 2,080,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,605,254. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has a 1-year low of $5.22 and a 1-year high of $6.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.73.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th will be issued a $0.092 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. This represents a yield of 7.13%. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.50%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 14,297 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 40,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 29.1% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 3,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 185,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,656,000 after acquiring an additional 3,026 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers primarily in the State of ParanÃ¡, Brazil. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 19 hydroelectric plants, 25 wind plants, and one thermoelectric plant with a total installed capacity of 5,742.0 megawatts; and owned and operated 3,389 kilometers of transmission lines and 199,952.6 kilometers of distribution lines.

