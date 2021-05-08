Cubic (NYSE:CUB) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.16), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cubic had a positive return on equity of 10.97% and a negative net margin of 0.26%.

CUB traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $74.90. 275,129 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 469,578. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.46 and a 200 day moving average of $66.68. Cubic has a 12-month low of $31.01 and a 12-month high of $78.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -576.15 and a beta of 0.89.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. This represents a yield of 0.4%. Cubic’s payout ratio is currently 8.13%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CUB. Truist downgraded shares of Cubic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. William Blair downgraded shares of Cubic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Cubic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cubic in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cubic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

Cubic Company Profile

Cubic Corporation designs, integrates, and operates systems, products, and services for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS), and Cubic Global Defense (CGD) Systems.

