SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $306.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.15 million. SunPower had a net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 256.87%. SunPower’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. SunPower updated its Q2 2021 guidance to – EPS.

SunPower stock traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.37. 3,153,711 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,966,665. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.89. SunPower has a 52 week low of $6.10 and a 52 week high of $57.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 63.16 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.46.

In other SunPower news, insider Vichheka Heang sold 2,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.81, for a total transaction of $76,060.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas H. Werner sold 130,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total transaction of $4,342,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 408,076 shares in the company, valued at $13,629,738.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 378,668 shares of company stock worth $12,551,717 in the last three months. 1.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SPWR shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of SunPower from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of SunPower from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of SunPower in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of SunPower from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of SunPower from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

SunPower Corporation delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers; and sells turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services, as well as sells energy under power purchase agreements.

