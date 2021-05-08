Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.68) by $1.90, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $183.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.89 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($4.92) earnings per share.

MSGS stock traded up $3.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $184.06. 141,872 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 221,035. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $182.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.51. Madison Square Garden Sports has a one year low of $140.15 and a one year high of $207.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.83 and a beta of 1.00.

Several analysts have commented on MSGS shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in a report on Monday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $224.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $203.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.60.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. Its portfolio of assets include the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA), and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League; two development league teams, including the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League, and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League; Knicks Gaming, an esports franchise; and esports teams.

